Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Florida Everblades forward Joe Cox is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +46.

This is the second consecutive season an Everblades player has earned the award. Florida defenseman Logan Roe was the Plus Performer of the Year last season after he posted a +43 rating.

Myles Powell of Cincinnati finished second with a plus-minus rating of +45, followed by Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal at +44, and Roe and Jesse Schultz of Cincinnati at +39.

Cox, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team last week, posted an even or better rating in 46 of his 55 games this season while tallying 61 points (27g-34a).

A native of Chelsea, Michigan, Cox has 115 points (49g-66a) in 130 career ECHL games with the Everblades.

ECHL Plus-Minus Rating Leaders

2018-19 Joe Cox, Florida Everblades +46

2017-18 Logan Roe, Florida Everblades +43

2016-17 Joel Chouinard, Allen Americans +47

2015-16 Joey Leach, South Carolina Stingrays +40

2014-15 Drew Daniels, Fort Wayne Komets +46

Mike Little, Florida Everblades +46

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces +49

2012-13 Matt Case, Idaho Steelheads +32

2011-12 Mathieu Aubin, Cincinnati Cyclones +25

2010-11 Trent Daavettila, Kalamazoo Wings +28

Brendan Connolly, Greenville Road Warriors +28

2009-10 Mark Derlago, Idaho Steelheads +34

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays +37

2007-08 Chad Starling, Cincinnati Cyclones +48

2006-07 Matt Shasby, Alaska Aces +43

2005-06 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces +44

2004-05 Aaron Phillips, Pensacola Ice Pilots +36

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno +40

2002-03 Mike Glumac, Pee Dee Pride +37

Dennis Vial, Columbia Inferno +37

2001-02 Konstantin Kalmikov, Louisiana IceGators +43

2000-01 Jay Murphy, Louisiana Ice Gators +32

1999-00 Andy MacIntyre, Florida Everblades +46

1998-99 Jan Vodrazka, Pee Dee Pride +44

1997-98 Stan Melanson, Louisiana IceGators +36

1996-97 Dominic Maltais, Hampton Roads Admirals +44

1995-96 Kim Maier, Knoxville Cherokees +48

1994-95 Jamie Steer, Dayton Bombers +43

1993-94 Sebastien Laplante, Greensboro Monarchs +42

1992-93 Victor Gervais, Hampton Roads Admirals +59

1991-92 Brad McCaughey, Toledo Storm +51

Florida starts the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub with a Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

