Monarchs Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the teams finalized roster for the 2018-19 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 20-man playoff roster consists of 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. To begin the postseason, one player will begin on reserve, while eight players will start on the playoff eligible list. The full Monarchs player roster is listed below:

2018-19 Manchester Monarchs Playoff Roster

Defensemen (6)

Tim Shoup

David Kolomatis

Brenden Miller

Eric Williams

Daniil Miromanov

Stepan Falkovsky

Forwards (12)

Sam Kurker

Kevin Dufour

Cory Ward

Tony Cameranesi

Drake Rymsha

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Bokondji Imama

Matheson Iacopelli

Michael Doherty

Pavel Jenys

Nic Pierog

Jack Nevins - Reserve

Goaltenders (2)

Charles Williams

Cole Kehler

Playoff Eligible (8)

Rob Hamilton

Chaz Reddekopp

Austin Strand

Joe Pendenza

Craig Wyszomirski

Matt Marcinew

Chris Carlisle

Chris Driedger

Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years can be purchased HERE, for as low as $6. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay as We Play playoff tickets, at 603-626-7825. The Monarchs will be hosting watch parties for the first two playoff games on April 12 and April 13 at Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse. Fans must RSVP online, by clicking, http://bit.ly/NarchsGame1 or http://bit.ly/NarchsGame2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.