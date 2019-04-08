Monarchs Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the teams finalized roster for the 2018-19 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 20-man playoff roster consists of 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. To begin the postseason, one player will begin on reserve, while eight players will start on the playoff eligible list. The full Monarchs player roster is listed below:
2018-19 Manchester Monarchs Playoff Roster
Defensemen (6)
Tim Shoup
David Kolomatis
Brenden Miller
Eric Williams
Daniil Miromanov
Stepan Falkovsky
Forwards (12)
Sam Kurker
Kevin Dufour
Cory Ward
Tony Cameranesi
Drake Rymsha
Pierre-Luc Mercier
Bokondji Imama
Matheson Iacopelli
Michael Doherty
Pavel Jenys
Nic Pierog
Jack Nevins - Reserve
Goaltenders (2)
Charles Williams
Cole Kehler
Playoff Eligible (8)
Rob Hamilton
Chaz Reddekopp
Austin Strand
Joe Pendenza
Craig Wyszomirski
Matt Marcinew
Chris Carlisle
Chris Driedger
Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years can be purchased HERE, for as low as $6. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay as We Play playoff tickets, at 603-626-7825. The Monarchs will be hosting watch parties for the first two playoff games on April 12 and April 13 at Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse. Fans must RSVP online, by clicking, http://bit.ly/NarchsGame1 or http://bit.ly/NarchsGame2.
