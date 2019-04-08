Solar Bears to Face Stingrays in South Division Semifinals Starting this Week
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will play the South Carolina Stingrays in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals, as Orlando opens the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, this week at Amway Center.
Orlando's first-round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center
Game 2 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
Game 5* - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
Game 6* - Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center
Game 7* - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center
*if necessary
Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale for the team's first two home dates.
