Solar Bears to Face Stingrays in South Division Semifinals Starting this Week

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will play the South Carolina Stingrays in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals, as Orlando opens the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, this week at Amway Center.

Orlando's first-round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 2 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 5* - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 6* - Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 7* - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

*if necessary

