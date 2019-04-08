Stingrays Announce First Round Playoff Dates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced the dates for their first round playoff series against the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

Game 1 - South Carolina at Orlando - Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - South Carolina at Orlando - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game A)

Game 4 - Orlando at South Carolina - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game B)

Game 5* - Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game C)

Game 6* - South Carolina at Orlando - Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Game 7* - South Carolina at Orlando - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

*if necessary

The home games for South Carolina include April 17 & 19 and if necessary, April 20. All home games are to be played at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

Sign up for our 'Pay For Play' package now through the Stingrays Front Office to ensure the same great seats for all home games throughout the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs! For more information, call us at 843-744-2248. Single game ticket information for games 3 and 4 will be announced shortly.

