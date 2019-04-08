Steelheads Announce First Round Playoff Schedule against Grizzlies

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced dates and times for the first round series of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, against the Utah Grizzlies. The Mountain Division Semifinal begins on Friday, April 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven game Mountain Division Semifinal thanks to a second place finish in-division at the end of the regular season. The Steelheads are guaranteed a minimum of two home games with the potential of two additional home games if the series goes beyond five games.

Game 1: Utah at Idaho - Friday, April 12 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Game A)

Game 2: Utah at Idaho - Saturday, April 13 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Game A)

Game 3: Idaho at Utah - Wednesday, April 17 - 7:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

Game 4: Idaho at Utah - Friday, April 19 - 7:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

*Game 5: Idaho at Utah - Saturday, April 20 - 7:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

*Game 6: Utah at Idaho - Monday, April 22 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena

*Game 7: Utah at Idaho - Tuesday, April 23 - 7:10 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena

* - if necessary

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 can be purchased by calling the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Alternatively, fans can click here for a direct link to playoff seating. All fans in attendance are asked to wear white throughout the postseason.

