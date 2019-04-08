Schultz Earns ECHL League Scoring Title

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz has earned the ECHL League Scoring Championship. He joins former Cyclone David Desharnais (2008- 106pts) as the only Cyclones to earn an ECHL scoring title.

Schultz led ECHL with 22 goals and a League-leading 58 assists for a career-high 80 points through 71 games, and was third with 22 power play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power play points. Schultz was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week.

He has enjoyed 25-multi-point efforts this season, including a season-high four-point outing (2g, 2a) on January 5, in an 8-5 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. He also experienced a pair of nine game points streaks from November 28-December 21 (6g, 6a) and again from February 16- March 8 (5g, 10a).

Currently in his second season with the Cyclones, Schultz led the team and ranked second in ECHL scoring last season with 18 goals and a League-leading 57 assists for 72 points in 72 games played, earning All-ECHL Second Team honors in the process. A native of Strasbourg, SK, Schultz eclipsed 900 career games and 800 career points in 2017-18, and has close to 400 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience, and his time in North America has also been marked by over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games, and a pair of NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07. He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

