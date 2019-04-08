Everblades Announce Roster for 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush, along with head coach Brad Ralph, announced on Monday the Everblades roster for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

The Everblades' playoff roster includes two goaltenders, six defensemen and 11 forwards, while there are three available spots on the reserve list and seven players on the 'Blades Playoff Eligible list.

Florida's postseason roster is headlined by five players who were members of last season's team that went all the way to the Kelly Cup Finals: forwards John McCarron, Joe Cox and Sam Warning, defenseman Logan Roe and goaltender Callum Booth. McCarron and Cox were third and fourth in playoff scoring for Florida a season ago, posting 20 points (10g-10a) and 16 points (6g-10a), respectively. All four skaters played in all 21 games in the 2018 playoffs, while Booth saw action in two contests in goal.

Forwards Kyle Platzer and Blake Winiecki highlight the first-year 'Blades on the playoff roster. Platzer played in 58 games in the regular season and was almost a point-per-game player, posting 57 points on 24 goals and 33 assists. One of the highest scoring rookies in the ECHL, Winiecki recorded 59 points (25g-34a) in 61 games to finish tied for fifth among ECHL rookie skaters. He concluded the regular season on a seven-game point streak.

Per the ECHL, Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) players; and

2. a list of all other players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Everblades full playoff roster is below.

Goaltenders (2)

Callum Booth

Jeremy Helvig

Defensemen (6)

Ben Masella

Matt Finn

Michael Downing

Patrick McCarron

Justin Wade

Logan Roe

Forwards (11)

Grant Arnold

Michael Neville

Justin Auger

Nathan Perkovich

Kyle Platzer

Tommy Thompson

Sam Warning

John McCarron

Joe Cox

Blake Winiecki

Alex Tonge

Reserve (2)

Mitch Vandergunst (F)

Riley Weselowski (D)

Playoff Eligible List

Steven Lorentz (F)

Zach Nastasiuk (F)

Cliff Pu (F)

Nick Moutrey (F)

Philippe Hudon (F)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Derek Sheppard (D)

Florida starts the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub with a Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

-

