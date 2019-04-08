Dates, Opponent Released for Division Semifinals

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL has released the schedule for the Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub, and the Florida Everblades will battle the Jacksonville Icemen in a best-of-seven series.

With home-ice advantage secured through the Eastern Conference Final, the 'Blades will host Jacksonville on Thursday and Saturday of this week. The series will transition to Jacksonville for Games 3-5, which will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week, April 18-20. Game 6 and Game 7 will be back at Hertz Arena on Monday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 24, if necessary.

#1 Florida Everblades (50-16-6) vs. #4 Jacksonville Icemen (36-32-4)

Game 1 - Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

-

