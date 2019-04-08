Cincinnati's Schultz Wins ECHL Scoring Title
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Jesse Schultz of the Cincinnati Cyclones has won the league scoring championship with 80 points (22g-58a).
Tulsa's Adam Pleskach (38g-37a) and Reading's Chris McCarthy (21g-54a) were tied for second with 75 points each, followed by Caleb Herbert of Utah with 71 points (32g-39a) and Brampton's David Pacan with 70 points (28g-42a).
Schultz, who was named to All-ECHL First Team last week, finished second in the ECHL scoring race last season with 75 points (18g-57a) and finished tied for third in 2014-15 with 77 points (34g-43a). He finished the season third in the league with 22 power-play assists, tied for sixth with 25 power-play points and tied for fourth with a +39 rating.
Schultz has posted 280 points (101g-179a) in 265 career ECHL games with Columbia, Rapid City and Cincinnati
ECHL Leading Scorer Award Winners
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones 80 points
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets 79 points
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 122 points
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 103 points
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 125 points
2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets 88 points
2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades 89 points
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals 85 points
2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals 94 points
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals 114 points
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades 102 points
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones 106 points
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators 110 points
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces 91 points
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces 86 points
2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno 95 points
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades 104 points
2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots 102 points
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers 101 points
1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 119 points
1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 109 points
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls 119 points
1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays 110 points
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights 144 points
1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers 97 points
1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 139 points
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights 161 points
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 130 points
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees 140 points
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers 148 points
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers 122 points
