Cincinnati's Schultz Wins ECHL Scoring Title

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL)





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Jesse Schultz of the Cincinnati Cyclones has won the league scoring championship with 80 points (22g-58a).

Tulsa's Adam Pleskach (38g-37a) and Reading's Chris McCarthy (21g-54a) were tied for second with 75 points each, followed by Caleb Herbert of Utah with 71 points (32g-39a) and Brampton's David Pacan with 70 points (28g-42a).

Schultz, who was named to All-ECHL First Team last week, finished second in the ECHL scoring race last season with 75 points (18g-57a) and finished tied for third in 2014-15 with 77 points (34g-43a). He finished the season third in the league with 22 power-play assists, tied for sixth with 25 power-play points and tied for fourth with a +39 rating.

Schultz has posted 280 points (101g-179a) in 265 career ECHL games with Columbia, Rapid City and Cincinnati

ECHL Leading Scorer Award Winners

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones 80 points

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets 79 points

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 122 points

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 103 points

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans 125 points

2013-14 Brandon Marino, Fort Wayne Komets 88 points

2012-13 Mathieu Roy, Florida Everblades 89 points

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals 85 points

2010-11 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals 94 points

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals 114 points

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades 102 points

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones 106 points

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators 110 points

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces 91 points

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces 86 points

2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno 95 points

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades 104 points

2001-02 Louis Dumont, Pensacola Ice Pilots 102 points

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers 101 points

1999-00 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 119 points

1998-99 John Spoltore, Louisiana Ice Gators 109 points

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls 119 points

1996-97 Ed Courtenay, South Carolina Stingrays 110 points

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights 144 points

1994-95 Scott Burfoot, Erie Panthers 97 points

1993-94 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 139 points

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights 161 points

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs 130 points

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees 140 points

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers 148 points

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers 122 points

