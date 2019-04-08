Kalamazoo's Collins Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Year

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Chris Collins of the Kalamazoo Wings has been named CCM ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Myles Powell of Cincinnati finished second, followed by Idaho's Tomas Sholl, Brady Ferguson of Newfoundland and Wichita's Steven Iacobellis.

The ECHL will announce the winner of the Coach of the Year and recipient of the John Brophy Award on Tuesday.

Collins, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last week, was tied for second among first-year players with 65 points, finished fifth with 28 goals and tied for seventh with 37 assists in 60 games for Kalamazoo this season. His 226 shots on goal led rookies, while he led the league with 10 shorthanded points and was tied for the league lead with six shorthanded goals. Collins also recorded two goals in nine games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League this season.

Prior to turning pro, Collins tallied 132 points (56g-76a) in 140 career games at the University of Calgary and had 108 points (37g-71a) in 200 career games in the Western Hockey League with Chilliwack and Saskatoon.

ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners

2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings

2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.