Collins Named CCM ECHL Rookie of the Year

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Kalamazoo forward Chris Collins has been named the CCM ECHL Rookie of the Year and recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Collins finished the season ranked second among all ECHL rookies with 65 points in 60 games, leading all K-Wings. The Calgary, AB native led the team in goals (28) while finishing second in assists (37). He also ranked first among all ECHL skaters in shorthanded points with 10. His 65 points is tied with Jamie Langenbruner (1995-96) for the 11th most ever recorded in a season by a K-Wing rookie.

"Chris has worked hard day in and day out to keep improving and take his game to the next level," said head coach Nick Bootland. "He's been able to use his skating to make a big impact for us in his rookie year and we couldn't be happier for him."

Collins was also named to the ECHL All-Rookie team last week.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Collins and the K-Wings begin the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday evening taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones in the Queen City. Puck drop is set for 7:35pm.

Playoff tickets are available now for games three, four, and five and Wings Event Center by visiting kwings.com or at the Wings Event Center Box Office. Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.