Wings Weekly: Gardiner's Impressive Streak Leads K-Wings into Week

January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The K-Wings look for their first win in 2019 as the team takes on a pair of games facing the Brampton Beast and Fort Wayne Komets this weekend.

Last Week:

Fri., Jan. 4 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, L, 3-2

Sat., Jan. 5 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, L, 8-5

This Week:

Fri., Jan. 11 - Kalamazoo vs. Brampton, 7:30 pm

Sun., Jan. 13 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5:00 pm

Upcoming:

45th Anniversary Night and Alumni Game-January 19:

Saturday, January 19 the K-Wings will celebrate 45 years of Kalamazoo Wings hockey as the Toledo Walleye come to town. As a part of the celebration the K-Wings will retire the #1 worn by Georges Gagnon prior to the game. In addition the K-Wings will be hosting an alumni game set to kick off at 5:00pm prior to the game. Tickets to the K-Wings game vs. Toledo also grants fans entry into the alumni game. Rosters for the Alumni game will be released Tuesday afternoon.

Quick Hits:

Gardiner's Impressive Streak:

Reid Gardiner netted a point in each game over the weekend running his point-streak to 14 games. The 14-game streak is the longest point-streak that the ECHL has seen this season. During that stretch Gardiner has tallied 23 points (11g, 12a). Since being reassigned to Kalamazoo from Utica in late November, Gardiner has notched at least a point in 17 of 18 games, and currently sits second on the team in scoring.

One Line to Lead Them All:

The line of Gardiner, Sorenson, and Collins led the K-Wings offense over the weekend, playing a part of all seven goals scored by the team. The trio has also factored in on each of the last ten K-Wings goals dating back to the third period on Dec. 29. All three players are also riding career high point streaks into the weekend's contests with Brampton and Fort Wayne. Sorenson (8 games) and Collins (7 games) join Gardiner (14 games) to have three of the longest active point streaks in the ECHL. Collins has also recorded a multi-point game in each of his last five games.

Hats Off:

Tanner Sorenson notched his first professional hat trick on Saturday night against the Cyclones. Sorenson joined Reid Gardiner, becoming the second K-Wing to record a hat trick this season. In each of the last two seasons the K-Wings have seen four different players score hat tricks.

All-Star:

Forward Justin Taylor was named the K-Wings representative to the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday afternoon. Taylor, who leads the ECHL in goals (21) and game-winning goals (5), is in his ninth professional season, and ninth with Kalamazoo. The forward joins the Western Conference All-Stars in the three-on-three style tournament that features a team from each conference, as well as two teams made up of the host Toledo Walleye.

Central Division Standings:

1. Cincinnati, (23-7-2-2), 50 pts

2. Toledo, (23-8-3-0), 49 pts

3. Ft. Wayne, (19-14-0-1), 39 pts

4. Indy, (18-16-0-0), 36 pts

5. Wheeling, (17-15-2-0), 36 pts

6. Kalamazoo, (15-18-0-1), 31 pts

K-Wings Leaders:

1. Chris Collins, F, 15g-25a-40pts

2. Reid Gardiner, F, 16g-16a-32 pts

3. Justin Taylor, F, 21g-6a-27pts

4. Kyle Bushee, D,4g-18a-22pts

