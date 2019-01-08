Sharks Reassign Brodzinski, Donaghey from Solar Bears to Barracuda
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey have been recalled to San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League by the San Jose Sharks of the NHL.
Brodzinski, 23, has recorded 19 points (5g-14a) and eight penalty minutes in 34 games with Orlando this season. His plus-minus rating of +14 leads the team, and the defenseman was the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October, leading all ECHL skaters with a +10.
Donaghey, 22, has posted 23 points (9g-14a) and 22 penalty minutes in 34 games with Orlando this season.
Both blueliners were initially assigned to the Solar Bears on Oct. 2.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a season-high nine-game road trip, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 9 when they face the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.
