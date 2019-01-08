Idaho's Petryk Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Reid Petryk of the Idaho Steelheads has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
Petryk scored scored four goals - including two game-winning tallies - and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 25-year-old posted four points (2g-2a) in a 6-5 win at Rapid City and added three points (2g-1a) in a 4-2 victory at Tulsa on Saturday before being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Petryk has 27 points (14g-13a) in 28 games with the Steelheads this season.
Petryk has posted 32 points (14g-18a) in 54 career ECHL games with Idaho and Fort Wayne while recording 78 points (36g-42a) in 205 career games in the American?Hockey League with San Antonio and Lake Erie.
Prior to turning pro, Petryk had 160 points (65g-95a) in 321 career games in the Western Hockey League with Medicine Hat, Everett and Edmonton.
On behalf of Reid Petryk, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Spencer Watson, Manchester (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Troy Josephs, Wheeling (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Matias Cleland (Adirondack), Justin Hodgman (Fort Wayne), Ryan Rupert (Indy), Tanner Sorenson (Kalamazoo), Domenic Alberga (Norfolk), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), TJ?Hensick (Toledo) and Jack Walker (Utah).
