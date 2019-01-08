Komet Zach Fucale Snares ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The ECHL announced Tuesday that Fort Wayne's Zach Fucale has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

Fucale, 23, was 2-0-0 in two games played, allowed three goals on 61 shots for a 1.50 goals-against average and .951 save percentage. The Laval, Quebec native earned a 4-1 win on 32 saves at Indy Thursday and stopped 25 shots in a 3-2 victory over the visiting Fuel Saturday night.

Fucale posted his two wins after returning from Davos, Switzerland where he backstopped Team Canada to the Spengler Cup Finals. The netminder appeared in four games going 3-0-1 allowing six goals for a 1.47 goals-against average and stopped 80 of 86 shots for a .930 save percentage in the tournament.

Fucale is in his fourth pro season and is under a National Hockey League contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Fucale improved last week to 10-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .903 save percentage after 17 games.

Overall, Fucale has logged 74 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Brampton. He has registered a 40-21-7 record with four shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Fucale has also seen action in 63 career AHL games and has posted a record of 27-28-4 in stints with Laval and St. John's for a record of 27-28-4.

The week ahead-- The Komets will skate another three-in-three this weekend starting at Indy Friday night at 7:35. Saturday the Komets open a weekend home double-header on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Utah Grizzlies are in town Saturday at 7:30pm and the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 5pm Sunday faceoff.

ECHL Stories from January 8, 2019

