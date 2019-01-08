Admirals Add a Trio of Defensemen to Roster

January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced several roster transactions on Tuesday. Defenseman Daniel Maggio (pictured above) has been assigned to the team from Tucson of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Admirals have acquired defenseman Don Olivieri off waivers from the Atlanta Gladiators and have also agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Parrone.

Maggio, 27, returns to the Admirals where he has posted five points (2g, 3a) with 47 penalty minutes in 15 games played this season. Maggio possesses 173 games of AHL experience, totaling 16 points (4g, 12a) with 665 penalty minutes in stints with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Lake Erie Monsters, Toronto Marlies and Tucson from 2013-2018. Prior to Norfolk, the 6-2, 192-pound defenseman had accrued 51 points (16g, 35a) with 280 penalty minutes in 122 career ECHL games split between the Fort Wayne Komets and Orlando Solar Bears. The Windsor, Ontario native won a Central Hockey League Championship with Fort Wayne in 2012. Maggio was selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth-round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently under an AHL contract with Tucson for the 2018-19 season.

Olivieri, 27, returns for a second stint with the Admirals where he recorded nine points (3g, 6a) in 21 games last season. Olivieri has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 14 games played with Atlanta (ECHL) this season. In addition, the 6-0, 205-pound blueliner has posted four points in eight appearances with the Quad City Mallards (SPHL) this season as well. The Philadelphia, PA native has totaled 19 points (5g, 14a) in 52 career ECHL games.

Parrone, 26, joins the Admirals after logging four points (1g, 3a) in 17 contests played with the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL). The 6-2, 215-pound defender produced seven points (1g, 6a) with a +24 rating in 48 SPHL appearances last season split between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Macon Mayhem. The Peoria, AZ native played four seasons at St. Scholastica College (NCHA) totaling 15 points (1g, 14a). Parrone attended Norfolk's Training Camp this past October.

All three players are expected to be available when the Admirals open up a key three-game set with the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday at Scope. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans can tune in to the game broadcast on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi / Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.