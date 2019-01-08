Ralph Named Eastern Conference Coach for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph will serve as the head coach of the Eastern Conference All-Stars at the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, which will be hosted by the Toledo Walleye on Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

In his third season as the bench boss for the Everblades, Ralph has earned the right to coach in the All-Star game in all three of his seasons with the organization.

Ralph, 39, has led the 'Blades to a 23-7-5-0 mark through 35 games this season. After the 'Blades started the season at 5-5-2-0, Ralph has helped orchestrate an eye-opening stretch since then that has seen Florida reel off 18 wins in its last 23 games (18-2-3-0) and take over the top spot in the ECHL with a league-best 51 points.

Last season, Ralph received the John Brophy Award as the ECHL Coach of the Year, while leading Florida to the Brabham Cup for the best record during the regular season and a berth in the Kelly Cup Finals. Under his watch, Florida set a franchise record with 112 points and tied the franchise-best win total of 53.

Ralph is 254-105-36 in his six seasons as an ECHL coach and ranks fifth all-time in league history with a .689 winning percentage. He started his tenure in the ECHL as the head coach of the Idaho Steelheads from 2012-15 and compiled a record of 132-64-20 in three seasons with Idaho.

Ralph will join Cincinnati Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas as the two coaches for this season's All-Star Classic. Both coaches were selected as a result of owning the top winning percentage in their respective conferences through games on Dec. 22, 2018.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

Ralph and the Everblades continue a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this weekend. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

