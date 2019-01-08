Growlers Double up the Mariners 8-4
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfound Growlers extended their winning streak to two games doubling up over the Maine Mariners 8-4 Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.
Jason Salvaggio opening the scoring just 3:49 into the game after capitalizing on a turnover in the Growlers end giving the Mariners an early 1-0 lead.
Josh Kestner got the Growlers on the board with 7:19 left in the first period after cleaning up a scrum in front of the Mariners net and sliding it past Toivonen tying the game at 1-1. Derian Plouffe roofed the puck over Toivonen's shoulder with 40 seconds left in the first period giving the Growlers a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes of play.
Terrence Wallin tied the game at 4:05 of the second period on a picture-perfect shot off the crossbar and in the net making it a 2-2 game, in what ended up as a second period with a combined seven goals. The tie didn't last long however as just 2:05 later Adam Pardy showed off some nice hands stickhandling it past Toivenen for a 3-2 Growlers lead. Pardy added his second of the night at 10:33 of the middle frame doubling the lead to 4-2.
Marcus Power continued the second period outburst at 14:20 netting his 11th of the season, and Alex Gudbranson added another just 19 seconds later for a 6-2 Growlers lead. Ty Ronning converted on a 2-on-0 opportunity at 15:39 getting the Mariners on the board making it a 6-3 game.
The Mariners showed no quit cutting the Growlers lead to two with 0.3 seconds left on the clock in the second period when Drew Melanson's re-direction got past Eric Levine giving the Growlers a 6-4 lead after 40 minutes.
Scott Pooley hit the empty net with 2:33 left in the game and Brady Ferguson fired home a power play goal with 1:10 left for an 8-4 final.
Quick Hits
All three of Adam Pardy's goals this season have come against the Mariners
St. John's native A.J. Whiffen served as Maine's emergency backup goaltender
The three stars were 3 - J. Melindy (NFL), 2 - J. Kestner (NFL) and 1 - A. Pardy (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game January homestand with a rematch tomorrow night against the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2019
- Fuel Cruise to Home Victory over Kansas City - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Knock off Rapid City in Final Game of Home Stand - Tulsa Oilers
- Late Pair of Goals Completes Comeback in 3-2 Thunder Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Mavs Late Surge in Indy Comes up Short, Fall 4-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Monarchs Fall Late to Thunder, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Overpowered in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Double up the Mariners 8-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Add a Trio of Defensemen to Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Defenseman Justin Wade Loaned to Everblades from Cleveland - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 8 - ECHL
- Spencer Naas Joins Steelheads, McClure and Phelan to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Sign Forward Alec Butcher - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Host Alumni Game on January 19 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Send Murphy to Maine to Complete November Deal - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Acquire Murphy to Complete Trade with Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- All-Star Coaches Named - Toledo Walleye
- Ralph Named Eastern Conference Coach for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Coaches Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Thomas Named Western Conference All-Stars Head Coach - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sharks Reassign Brodzinski, Donaghey from Solar Bears to Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fort Wayne's Fucale Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho's Petryk Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Add Goalie to Roster with Addition of Dillon Kelley - Adirondack Thunder
- Reid Petryk Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Alex Breton Returned from AHL Loan, Named ECHL All Star - Allen Americans
- Mariners Weekly: Canadian Voyage - Maine Mariners
- Komet Zach Fucale Snares ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wings Weekly: Gardiner's Impressive Streak Leads K-Wings into Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals continue to get points, host Adirondack Wednesday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.