Monarchs Fall Late to Thunder, 3-2
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs were topped by the Adirondack Thunder Tuesday night, 3-2 at the Cool Insuring Arena.
The Monarchs (17-16-1-1) allowed two late third-period goals and were dropped by the Thunder (20-9-3-2) by a score of 3-2.
Manchester started the scoring at 6:40 of the second period on the sixth goal of the season by Daniil Miromanov. After a shot from the point by Travis Walsh, Michael Doherty touched the puck to Miromanov who batted a shot above Thunder goaltender, Devin Buffalo to give Manchester a 1-0 lead.
The Thunder responded at 8:26 of the second period on the eighth goal of the season for James Henry. After a cross-ice pass by Matias Cleland was deflected down, Henry pounced on the puck at the side of the crease and flipped the puck over the left leg of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams to make the score, 1-1.
The Monarchs regained the lead at 10:31 of the third period on the second goal of the season by Drake Rymsha. After a turnover in the Thunder zone, Rymsha sniped a shot from the right circle past the right pad of Buffalo, to make the score, 2-1.
Adirondack tied the game at 17:42 of the third period on the second goal of the season by Kevin Lough. Lough carried the puck into the offensive zone and got to the bottom of the right circle, where he spun around and backhanded a shot, between the legs of Williams, making the score, 2-2.
The Thunder took their first lead of the game and held on at 18:43 of the third period on the third goal of the season by Blake Thompson. John Edwardh centered a pass from behind the goal to Thompson in the slot, where he ripped a shot over the blocker of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.
The Monarchs return to action Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena for CHaD Night. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
Images from this story
|
manchester Monarchs forward Cory Ward (11) against the Adirondack Thunder
(Andy Camp)
