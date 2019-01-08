Alex Breton Returned from AHL Loan, Named ECHL All Star

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that defenseman Alex Breton has been selected for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic to be held in Toledo, on Monday, January 21st at 7:00 pm, and will air exclusively on the NHL Network.

Alex Breton was released from his player tryout today with Belleville of the American Hockey League, and has been returned to Allen. Breton played in one game for the Senators and had no points.

The resident of Ste. Marie-de-Beauce, PQ, was signed by Allen as a free agent this summer. In 33 games for the Americans this season, he had 23 points in 33 games (5 goals and 18 assists).

The resident of Ste. Marie-de-Beauce, PQ, was signed by Allen as a free agent this summer. In 33 games for the Americans this season, he had 23 points in 33 games (5 goals and 18 assists).

The Americans return to action on Friday night at home against the Wichita Thunder. It will be the second of only three home games this month.

