Nailers Sign Forward Alec Butcher

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are pleased to announce a player signing, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has signed forward Alec Butcher to an ECHL contract.

Butcher, 24, will make his professional debut with the Nailers, after completing his NCAA career. Alec attended Sacred Heart University for three years, before transferring to the University of Alaska-Anchorage for the 2017-18 season, where he played for his hometown Seawolves - the same team his father Allen suited up with from 1979-82. While Alec's career high in points came during his second season at Sacred Heart, his time in Anchorage was his most productive in terms of scoring, as he set a career high with eight goals, while tallying 13 points in 16 games, giving him an average slightly under one point per contest. Prior to attending school, Butcher played two years of junior hockey in the NAHL, racking up 96 points in 101 games.

Butcher, 24, will make his professional debut with the Nailers, after completing his NCAA career. Alec attended Sacred Heart University for three years, before transferring to the University of Alaska-Anchorage for the 2017-18 season, where he played for his hometown Seawolves - the same team his father Allen suited up with from 1979-82. While Alec's career high in points came during his second season at Sacred Heart, his time in Anchorage was his most productive in terms of scoring, as he set a career high with eight goals, while tallying 13 points in 16 games, giving him an average slightly under one point per contest. Prior to attending school, Butcher played two years of junior hockey in the NAHL, racking up 96 points in 101 games.

