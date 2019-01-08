Spencer Naas Joins Steelheads, McClure and Phelan to Texas

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Spencer Naas has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Texas Stars (AHL), and forwards Brad McClure and James Phelan have been recalled by AHL Texas, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations announced Tuesday.

Naas, 23, played six games following his recall to AHL Texas on December 15 in his first stint at that level this season. The St. Louis Park, Minn., product has now played 18 AHL games over the last two seasons, posting four goals and three assists for seven points. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward returns to the Steelheads after playing 26 games to open the season, tabbing seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

McClure, 25, opened his first professional season with 33 games in Idaho, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points with two power play goals, three game-winning goals and a plus-eight rating. The Stratford, Ont., native leads the Steelheads in scoring and is tied for the team lead in goals while also sitting tied for sixth in scoring among ECHL rookies. McClure was signed to an AHL contract this summer and assigned to the Steelheads following Texas Stars Camp. This will be his first appearance in the AHL.

Phelan, 25, returns to AHL Texas following two games with the Steelheads this weekend in Tulsa. The Laval, Que., product joined the Steelheads on Saturday following 27 games with AHL Texas, posting three goals and two assists for five points. Phelan played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) prior to his first professional season this year.

In a separate transaction, forward Anthony McVeigh has been released from his contract.

The Steelheads return to action at CenturyLink Arena this Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m., opening a three-game weekend against the Toledo Walleye.

