Mavs Late Surge in Indy Comes up Short, Fall 4-2

January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks squared off against the Indy Fuel Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mavericks left Indy with a tally in the loss column, as the Fuel came away with a 4-2 win on home ice despite two late goals by the Mavericks. Josh Shalla and Radovan Bondra ended the night with multi-point games for the Fuel. Fuel goaltender Matt Tompkins ended the night with 36 saves on 38 shots.

Shalla got the scoring started for Indy with a goal at the 11:40 mark of the first period. Bondra and Quentin Shore picked up assists on the tally. The Fuel doubled their lead with 2:40 left in the first period on a shorthanded goal by Brett Welychka while Miles Liberati was serving a two-minute minor for hooking. Radovan Bondra notched an assist on the shorthanded goal. Both teams combined for four penalties in the period and the Fuel outshot the Mavs, 13-6.

Fuel forward Ryan Rupert accumulated six penalty minutes in the second period, being whistled for roughing, high sticking and unsportsmanlike conduct in the middle frame. The Mavericks killed off a two-man advantage with five minutes to go in the second period and held the Fuel scoreless on the power play through two periods. The Fuel led 24-20 in the shot department after 40 minutes.

The Mavericks applied pressure on the Fuel for the first half of the third period, but the Fuel added a third goal at 10:29 of the final period from Quentin Shore. Bondra tacked on his second assist of the game on the goal. Mathew Thompson pushed the lead to 4-0 just minutes later. Shore and Shalla added assists on the goal. Rocco Carzo got the Mavericks on the board with 2:19 left in regulation to cut the lead to 4-1. David Dziurzynski and Joey Sides assisted on the late goal. Zach Fischer cut the lead in half with 11 seconds left in the game, bringing the score to 4-2. C.J. Eick and Riley Sweeney were credited with assists on the goal.

The Mavericks now return home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Join the Mavericks for Mavericks History Weekend, featuring appearances by former Mavs players and the Sebastien Thinel Hall of Fame induction pregame ceremony before Saturday's game. For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and visit KCMavericks.com.

