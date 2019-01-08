K-Wings Host Alumni Game on January 19
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings will be welcoming back alumni from nearly every season in K-Wings history next weekend as part of the 45th Anniversary game taking place on January 19.
Doors will open at 4:30 pm and the Alumni game will kick off at 5:00pm. The game will consist of two 25-minute run clock periods, pitting alumni vs. alumni. Tickets for the K-Wings game will grant fans entrance into the alumni game, and a chance to watch some of their favorite K-Wings take the ice once again. All players as well as several other former K-Wings will be honored during the first intermission of that night's game as well.
The number one jersey of Georges Gagnon will be retired as a part of the 45th Anniversary game activities in a pregame ceremony on January 19 as well.
White Team:
#1 Georges Gagnon
#2 Greg Steel
#3 Mark Vilneff
# 7 Tyler Kindle
#8 Sam Ftorek
#11 Brent Jarrett
#24 Jeff Johnston
#24 John Flesch
#27 Neil Meadmore
#45 Bryan Austin
Red Team:
#3 Brian McDavid
#5 Bruce Howes
#6 Wade Dawson
#7 Ray Markham
#8 Trent Daavettila
#10 Lou Nisker
#14 Jeff Turner
#16 Scott Johnson
#21 Yannick Carpentier
#29 Dean Kolstad
#35 Kenn Hermann
Also in attendance: Steve Doherty, Michael Wanchuk, Alvin White, Grant Morin, Kevin Schamehorn, Terry Roof, Corky Osborn, Rick Hoffman, Mark Hienaman, Jerry Pateman, Tyler Kindle
*Rosters and players in attendance are subject to change.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
