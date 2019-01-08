K-Wings Host Alumni Game on January 19

Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings will be welcoming back alumni from nearly every season in K-Wings history next weekend as part of the 45th Anniversary game taking place on January 19.

Doors will open at 4:30 pm and the Alumni game will kick off at 5:00pm. The game will consist of two 25-minute run clock periods, pitting alumni vs. alumni. Tickets for the K-Wings game will grant fans entrance into the alumni game, and a chance to watch some of their favorite K-Wings take the ice once again. All players as well as several other former K-Wings will be honored during the first intermission of that night's game as well.

The number one jersey of Georges Gagnon will be retired as a part of the 45th Anniversary game activities in a pregame ceremony on January 19 as well.

White Team:

#1 Georges Gagnon

#2 Greg Steel

#3 Mark Vilneff

# 7 Tyler Kindle

#8 Sam Ftorek

#11 Brent Jarrett

#24 Jeff Johnston

#24 John Flesch

#27 Neil Meadmore

#45 Bryan Austin

Red Team:

#3 Brian McDavid

#5 Bruce Howes

#6 Wade Dawson

#7 Ray Markham

#8 Trent Daavettila

#10 Lou Nisker

#14 Jeff Turner

#16 Scott Johnson

#21 Yannick Carpentier

#29 Dean Kolstad

#35 Kenn Hermann

Also in attendance: Steve Doherty, Michael Wanchuk, Alvin White, Grant Morin, Kevin Schamehorn, Terry Roof, Corky Osborn, Rick Hoffman, Mark Hienaman, Jerry Pateman, Tyler Kindle

*Rosters and players in attendance are subject to change.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

