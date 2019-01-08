Mariners Weekly: Canadian Voyage

After playing six straight games against the Manchester Monarchs or Worcester Railers, the Mariners now find themselves in the midst of seven straight against their Canadian foes - the Brampton Beast and Newfoundland Growlers. Following a rare poor home performance on Friday (a 5-2 loss to Brampton), Maine rebounded on "Throwback Night" with a 3-1 win over the Beast on Saturday. This week, it's four straight on the road in Canada, a place where the Mariners have struggled - losing three of four so far this season.

The week that was

Monday, Dec. 31st - MNE: 2, MAN: 3

On the final day of 2018, the Mariners were seeking their seventh win in a row, and their fifth straight over the Monarchs. After the first 0-0 first period of the entire season, Morgan Adams-Moisan tipped home Ryan Culkin's shot midway through the 2nd period for a 1-0 Maine lead. Manchester got a late power play goal to tie it, and took momentum into the third, eventually going up 3-1 on goals by Cory Ward and Davis Kolomatis (ENG). Adams-Moisan scored again with about 30 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late. FULL GAME RECAP

Friday, Jan. 4th - BRM: 5, MNE: 2

The teams traded early goals as Matt Pettgrave got one at 1:18 of the first before Justin Breton answered at 2:36. Ty Ronning gave Maine the lead heading into the first intermission but things unraveled in the second when Brampton scored three times - two by David Vallorani. They never looked back, adding one more in the third, bringing an end to Maine's five game home winning streak. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, Jan. 5th - BRM: 1, MNE: 3

Ty Ronning scored 1:25 into the game, extending his point streak to seven, and Morgan Adams-Moisan scored early in the 2nd to double the lead. Brandon Halverson stole the show, with 37 saves, including 14 in the 3rd period. After Jason Salvaggio increased the lead to 3-0, Brampton spoiled the shutout bid at 14:09, scoring on a power play with their goalie pulled. 4,733 people turned out for "Throwback Night" - the third largest crowd of the season. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Transactions

-D Scott Savage was loaned to AHL Milwaukee

-F Alex Kile was loaned to AHL Laval

-The Mariners signed F Dillan Fox to a SPC

-F Drew Melanson was assigned to the Mariners from AHL Hartford

-F Terrence Wallin was returned on loan from AHL Hartford

-G Brandon Halverson was recalled to AHL Hartford

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Tues, Jan 8th @ NFL - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Weds, Jan 9th @ NFL - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Sat, Jan. 12th @ BRM - 7:15 PM (AWAY)

Sun, Jan. 13th @ BRM - 2:00 PM (AWAY)

The Mariners lost their first two games in Newfoundland last month: 6-3 on 12/11 and 5-2 on 12/12. They've gone 7-2-0 in the nine games since. Newfoundland is currently tied with Adirondack atop the North Division, with 43 points - three ahead of Reading and four up on the Mariners. The Growlers come to the Cross Insurance Arena on Wednesday, January 16th for the next Mariners home contest. Brampton now sits six points behind the Mariners, with two extra games played. This weekend's series in Ontario signals the head of the regular season head-to-head slate.

Fun Facts/Notes:

-F Ty Ronning has a seven game point streak (3 goals, 5 assists)

-D Sean Day was named to the CCM ECHL All-Star Classic. See the full rosters HERE.

-The Mariners are now 13-0-0-0 when allowing 2 or fewer goals

-Morgan Adams-Moisan now has 4 game winning goals, tied for 2nd in the ECHL. All ten of his goals have come in a 13 game span.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 16th vs. Newfoundland Growlers - 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box office at 207-775-3458.

