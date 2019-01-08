Defenseman Justin Wade Loaned to Everblades from Cleveland
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters have loaned defenseman Justin Wade to the Florida Everblades, 'Blades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.
Wade, 24, has tabbed two points in 11 games for the 'Blades this season, his first season of professional hockey after playing four seasons for the University of Notre Dame. He played in one game with Cleveland this past weekend after being recalled on Friday and has posted one point in eight total games with the Monsters this season.
A native of Aurora, Illinois, Wade saw ice time in 117 career games with the Fighting Irish and registered 17 career points on two goals and 15 assists. As a senior in 2017-18, Wade helped Notre Dame capture the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in the program's first season in the conference.
Prior to his college career, Wade played three seasons in the USHL, splitting time between the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound rear guard also appeared in two games for the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 team in the 2011-12 season.
The Everblades continue a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this weekend. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
