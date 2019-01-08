Wings Send Murphy to Maine to Complete November Deal
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, sent forward Wade Murphy to the Maine Mariners to complete an earlier future considerations trade the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Murphy appeared in 23 games with Kalamazoo netting ten points (6g, 4a). This completes the Nov. 16 trade with the Mariners in which the K-Wings acquired forward Colin Jacobs.
Kalamazoo is back in action on Friday night at home as they take on the Brampton Beast.
