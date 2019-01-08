Mariners Acquire Murphy to Complete Trade with Kalamazoo

PORTLAND, ME - The Kalamazoo Wings sent forward Wade Murphy to the Mariners on Tuesday, completing a November 11th deal that saw forward Colin Jacobs dealt to the Wings for future considerations. Murphy joins his fifth ECHL team.

Murphy (5'11, 176 lbs) is a 25-year-old from Victoria, B.C. and was a 2013 draft pick of the Nashville Predators (round 7, 185 overall). After a highly successful career in the BCHL with Victoria and Penticton, Murphy begin a career in NCAA hockey at the University of North Dakota. After two seasons there where he struggled to put up points, he transferred to Arizona State and enjoyed a solid final year in 16-17 when he scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 31 games.

After finishing college, Murphy signed an ATO with the Manchester Monarchs and played 14 games in the second half of 2017, with two goals and four assists. He split last season between the Worcester Railers (17 games) and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (35 games), with three goals and nine assists at both stops. He signed with Kalamazoo in September. In 23 games with the K-Wings this season, he's scored six goals with four assists.

The Mariners are on an eight-day Canada trip that is taking them to Newfoundland tonight and Wednesday (5:30 PM ET faceoff each night) and Brampton on Saturday (7:15 PM) and Sunday (2:00 PM). They will return home on Wednesday, January 16th to host Newfoundland at 7:00 PM. Tickets to all home games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

