Royals continue to get points, host Adirondack Wednesday
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earned three of a possible four points in the team's first games of the 2019 calendar year to keep the squad third in the North Division with 40 points. Reading sits three points behind Adirondack and Newfoundland for first place and hosts the Thunder Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. for College Night ($5 tickets with college email) and a postgame player autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing. The $5 tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting http://bit.ly/Jan9College.
On Monday, Steven Swavely, currently recalled to Lehigh Valley, was named an alternate for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. The third-year professional and 2010 Muhlenberg High School Graduate ranks second on Reading with 28 points and has registered four assists in nine Phantoms games.
Team Record
16-9-3-5, 40 points, 3rd North
Division Standings
Newfoundland - 43 points
Adirondack - 43 points
Reading - 40 points
Maine - 39 points
Manchester - 36 points
Brampton - 33 points
Worcester - 33 points
Weekly Results
Jan. 4 vs. Norfolk: W, 3-0
Jan. 5 at Manchester: OTL, 2-1
Big 3 Storylines
1) 3 goals, 3 scenarios
On Friday, Reading and Norfolk were scoreless until the Royals generated three second-period goals in three ways; Adam Schmidt scored short-handed, Alex Roos tallied on the penalty shot, and Bo Pieper scored his first career professional goal at even strength. Schmidt's strike was Reading's second short-handed goal of the campaign, Roos' penalty shot was the seventh converted penalty shot in the ECHL this season, and Pieper's first goal came in his 12th professional game. The Royals are 2-for-2 on penalty shots this season; Josh MacDonald scored on the first attempt Oct. 14 at Santander Arena vs. Worcester.
2) Weekend Preview vs. Adirondack, at Manchester and at Worcester
The Royals face first-place Adirondack Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. James Henry leads the Thunder with 29 points while rookie Mike Szmatula and Conor Riley top Adirondack with 14 goals each. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Reading's 3-1 victory on Dec. 1.
The Royals will head to Manchester on Friday at 7:00 p.m. for a rematch of last Saturday's overtime thriller in which Reading fell, 2-1. The Royals have recorded a point in all four games against Manchester this season at 2-0-1-1.
The next evening, Reading seek revenge against Worcester at 7:05 p.m. The Royals have recorded a balanced 1-1-1-1 record in the series and had a season-long seven-game winning streak snapped in a 5-3 loss on Dec. 22. Tyler Barnes leads Worcester with 11 goals and 24 points.
3) Royals player of the week: Alex Roos
Roos continued to punish opposing netminders, leading the team with two goals. His penalty-shot goal against Norfolk on Friday gave Reading a 2-0 advantage, and he recorded the opening tally against Manchester on Saturday. The University of Michigan graduate now has 12 points and 7 goals in his first 16 professional games.
Regular season team leaders
Goals: Josh MacDonald (15)
Assists: Chris McCarthy (24)
Points: Chris McCarthy (32)
+/-: Steven Swavely (+12)
PIM: Adam Marsh (42)
Practice schedule
Monday - Game at Wheeling (L, 4-0)
Tuesday - OFF DAY
Wednesday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena
Thursday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena
Friday - Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Saturday - Game 7:00 p.m. at Manchester
Sunday - OFF DAY
Monday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena
Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Jan. 8
Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.
