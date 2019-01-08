ECHL Transactions - January 8

January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 8, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Frank Schumacher, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Ed Minney, G from Wichita

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dillon Kelley, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Brampton:

Add Daniel Altshuller, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin Lotz, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland

Indy:

Delete Olivier Labelle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Jacksonville:

Delete Maxime Fortier, F recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Kalamazoo:

Delete Wade Murphy, F traded to Maine

Maine:

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Brady Ferguson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hudson Elynuik, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Moore, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Parrone, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dan Maggio, D assigned by Tucson

Delete Dan Maggio, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Wood, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Delete Domenic Alberga, F loaned to Tucson

Orlando:

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Brodzinski, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Cody Donaghey, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Toledo:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit [1/7]

Add Tyler Spezia, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids [1/7]

Tulsa:

Add Stephen Perfetto, F assigned by San Antonio

Wheeling:

Add Alec Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster

