ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 8, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Frank Schumacher, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Ed Minney, G from Wichita
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dillon Kelley, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Brampton:
Add Daniel Altshuller, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin Lotz, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Justin Wade, D assigned by Cleveland
Indy:
Delete Olivier Labelle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Jacksonville:
Delete Maxime Fortier, F recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Kalamazoo:
Delete Wade Murphy, F traded to Maine
Maine:
Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Brady Ferguson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hudson Elynuik, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Moore, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Parrone, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dan Maggio, D assigned by Tucson
Delete Dan Maggio, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Wood, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Delete Domenic Alberga, F loaned to Tucson
Orlando:
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Brodzinski, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Cody Donaghey, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Toledo:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit [1/7]
Add Tyler Spezia, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids [1/7]
Tulsa:
Add Stephen Perfetto, F assigned by San Antonio
Wheeling:
Add Alec Butcher, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2019
- Admirals Add a Trio of Defensemen to Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Defenseman Justin Wade Loaned to Everblades from Cleveland - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 8 - ECHL
- Spencer Naas Joins Steelheads, McClure and Phelan to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Sign Forward Alec Butcher - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Host Alumni Game on January 19 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Send Murphy to Maine to Complete November Deal - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Acquire Murphy to Complete Trade with Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- All-Star Coaches Named - Toledo Walleye
- Ralph Named Eastern Conference Coach for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Coaches Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Thomas Named Western Conference All-Stars Head Coach - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sharks Reassign Brodzinski, Donaghey from Solar Bears to Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fort Wayne's Fucale Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho's Petryk Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Add Goalie to Roster with Addition of Dillon Kelley - Adirondack Thunder
- Reid Petryk Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Alex Breton Returned from AHL Loan, Named ECHL All Star - Allen Americans
- Mariners Weekly: Canadian Voyage - Maine Mariners
- Komet Zach Fucale Snares ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wings Weekly: Gardiner's Impressive Streak Leads K-Wings into Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals continue to get points, host Adirondack Wednesday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.