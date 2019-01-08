Thunder Add Goalie to Roster with Addition of Dillon Kelley

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed goaltender Dillon Kelley to a standard player contract.

Kelley, 24, joins the Thunder from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, where he has played 20 games this season. The Petoskey, MI native posted a 9-8-2 record for the Marksmen to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Kelley has one game of ECHL experience with the Norfolk Admirals last season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-5 netminder played four seasons for NCAA III's Adrian College in Michigan. Kelley posted his best year during his senior season with the Bulldogs, going 7-1-0 in 11 games played while posting a phenomenal 1.20 GAA and .949 SV%.

The Thunder hit the ice again tonight against the Manchester Monarchs for the first of four games this week. Adirondack will then travel to Reading to take on the Royals tomorrow evening before a pair of games this weekend in Newfoundland. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

