Fort Wayne's Fucale Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Zach Fucale of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

Fucale went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances last week.

The 23-year-old turned aside 33 shots in a 4-1 win at Indy on Thursday and made 25 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Fuel on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Vegas, Fucale has appeared 17 games for the Komets this season going 10-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He also represented Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in?Davos,?Switzerland where he posted a 1.47 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in four appearances.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Fucale has seen action in 74 career ECHL?games with Fort Wayne and Brampton posting an overall record of 40-21-7 with four shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He is 27-28-4 in 63 career American Hockey League games with Laval and St. John's.

Prior to turning pro, Fucale appeared in 204 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax and Quebec, where he was 134-49-14 with 13 shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Runner Up: Kevin Carr, Utah (3-0-0, 2.31 GAA, .911 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Charlie Millen (Orlando), Gordon Defiel (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and John Muse (Wheeling).

