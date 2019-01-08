Late Pair of Goals Completes Comeback in 3-2 Thunder Win

GLENS FALLS, NY - Kevin Lough tied the game late in the third period with a ridiculous spin-o-rama goal and Blake Thompson followed just 61 seconds later to give the Thunder a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Manchester Monarchs Tuesday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.

With the Thunder trailing by a goal, Lough took a pass from Matias Cleland and darted up the right wing. He put the spin move on Manchester defenseman Joe Masonius and somehow got a backhand on net from his shot at the red-line extended. The puck glanced off Monarchs' goalie Charles Williams' skate and behind him to tie the game at two apiece. The goal was Lough's second of the season and Cleland recorded his second helper of the night, giving him seven assists over his last three games.

Blake Thompson secured the Thunder victory just over a minute later when he took a feed from behind the net and one-timed it home for his third tally of the year. James Henry shifted the puck between his legs for John Edwardh who circled behind the net. The former UMass-Lowell Riverhawk had great vision and slid a pass to Thompson in the slot who buried his attempt. Henry's assist netted the Thunder captain a multi-point night.

The game started slowly without a goal in the opening frame. Daniil Miromanov scored at 6:40 of the second period to get Manchester on the board. After an initial save from Thunder goalie Devin Buffalo, the Russian defenseman found the rebound and chipped a shot over the right pad of Buffalo for a 1-0 Manchester lead.

Henry tied the game less than two minutes later with a power-play marker, his eighth score of the season. Cleland centered a feed into a scrum in front of the net that was originally tipped closer by Henry. After Matt Salhany was jabbing at it with the Monarchs defensemen, the puck slid to the side of the cage where Henry was waiting and he roofed his backhand shot to tie game at two goals apiece.

Manchester newcomer Drake Rymsha gave the Monarchs a lead halfway through the third period when he converted after a Thunder defensive-zone turnover. The 20-year-old forward collected the puck at the top of the right faceoff circle, took one stride in and sniped a wrist-shot past the blocker of Buffalo for a 2-1 lead.

That score remained for more than seven minutes before the Thunder's late pair of scores led them to victory. The win marked the ninth consecutive game in which the Thunder have recorded at least a point, picking up 16 of a possible 18.

Devin Buffalo earned his second consecutive win while posting 27 saves and the Wetaskiwin, AB native has collected victories in three of his last four starts.

Tonight's contest ended the Thunder's seven-game homestand that they completed with a 6-0-1-0 record. Adirondack travels to Reading to take on the Royals tomorrow night before flying to St. John's for a pair of games against the Newfoundland Growlers this weekend. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

