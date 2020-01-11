Windsor's Third Shutout Gives Solar Bears 5-0 Win over Admirals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored twice and Clint Windsor made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Orlando Solar Bears (14-14-4-1) stonewalled the Norfolk Admirals (10-23-4-0) for a 5-0 win on Friday night at Scope Arena.

Jake Coughler got the scoring going for Orlando when Chris LeBlanc caromed the puck off the side of the Admirals net, and Brayden Sherbinin gave the puck away to Coughler, who slipped his fourth of the season past Roman Durny at 4:10 of the first period.

Trevor Olson redirected Peter Abbandonato's centering feed past Durny at 7:27 for his seventh of the season.

Langan made it 3-0 at 8:13 when he deflected Oleg Sosunov's shot past Durny for his ninth of the season.

Windsor turned aside 10 shots in the second period as the Solar Bears maintained the three-goal lead heading into the final frame.

Tayler Thompson deflected a point shot from Eric Drapluk just 27 seconds into the third period for his second of the season.

Langan capped the scoring at 4:27 with his second of the evening when he joined Coughler on a 2-on-1 and received a behind the back pass from Coughler and beat Durny through the legs.

Windsor picked up his seventh victory of the season with 25 saves on 25 shots against; Durny took the loss with 19 stops on 24 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Clint WIndsor - ORL

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Jake Coughler - ORL

NOTABLES:

Coughler (1g-1a) and Tristin Langan (2g) each had multi-point games for the Solar Bears for the second consecutive game. Both players have 2g-2a in their last two contests.

Langan now leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Admirals this season with 3g-2a in three games; his plus-minus of +14 leads all rookie forwards

Windsor is tied for second among goaltenders with three shutouts, and his save percentage of .933 leads all netminders this season; his three shutouts this season are the second-most shutouts by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single-season, behind Garret Sparks' five in 2014-15

Olson now has a two-game goal-scoring streak (2g)

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

