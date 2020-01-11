IceMen & City of Jacksonville to Host the 2021 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, the City of Jacksonville and the ECHL announced Saturday that the Icemen will host the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The announcement was made during the first intermission of Saturday's game against the Brampton Beast.

The format for the 2021 Warrior/ ECHL All-Star Classic will feature the entire Jacksonville Icemen hockey team going head-to-head with the ECHL All-Stars.

"The ECHL Board of Governors are proud to announce unanimous support to bring the All-Star Classic and its festivities to Jacksonville," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "In three seasons, Jacksonville has become one of the top organizations in the ECHL and certainly deserves the opportunity to be the host of this event."

As part of the festivities, there will be a Fan Fest that celebrates hockey and the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon.

"We thank the ECHL for recognizing the tremendous support our fans have given us," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "It is truly an honor to host this event. We would also like to thank the continued support of Mayor Curry, the City of Jacksonville, and our arena's management team ASM."

For the first time, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will support a local non-profit organization. A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Kids Hope Alliance.

Additional details and ticket information for the All-Star Classic will be announced at a later date.

