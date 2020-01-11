Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (14-14-4-1) face the Norfolk Admirals (10-23-4-0) for the fourth meeting of 10 total games this season. The Solar Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Norfolk this season, but have outscored the Admirals by a 10-7 margin. With last night's win, Orlando has extended Norfolk's winless streak to six games (0-5-1-0).

LANGAN CONTINUES TO SINK ADMIRALS' FORTUNES: Tristin Langan's two goals in Friday night's win gives him five points (3g-2a) to lead the Solar Bears in scoring against Norfolk this season. The first-year pro also boasts a team-leading plus-minus of +5 against the Admirals through three games, and +14 for the season also leads all ECHL rookie forwards.

OLSON PILING UP POINTS: Trevor Olson has been one of Orlando's most productive skaters since mid-December. After snapping a four-game pointless streak on Dec. 13 with a goal, the sophomore forward has seven points (3g-4a) over his last 10 games. The Solar Bears are 6-4-0-0 over that span.

ROAD PENALTY KILL REMAINS ELITE: Thanks to a 3-for-3 effort on the penalty kill on Friday, the Solar Bears remain atop the ECHL leaderboard with the top-ranked penalty-killing unit. Orlando has given up a league-low six power-play goals on 72 chances for a PK rate of 91.7%.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Admirals have received goaltender Michael McNiven, who has been reassigned from the Jacksonville Icemen. McNiven has appeared in 14 games in the ECHL this season with Adirondack and Jacksonville and ranks among the top goaltenders in the league in goals-against average (2.48) and save percentage (.922). In three outings with Jacksonville against Orlando, the goaltender was 0-2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.91 and a save percentage of .877.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

