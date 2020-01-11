Beast Conquer Lowcountry in Anastas' Return

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - Miles Gendron scored his first goal of the season and Alex Dubeau made 27 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-1 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast continued their five-game southern road trip with a Friday night date against the South Carolina Stingrays. Brampton entered the contest on a high note, winning the past three games.

The Beast got the scoring started in the first with a short-handed goal from Jackson Leef. The forward took a crisp pass from Brenden Miller that sent him in all alone on Parker Milner in the Stingrays crease.

The forward deked and sent a slick backhand over the glove of the netminder for a 1-0 Beast lead at 7:26.

The Beast kept the scoring pressure on and were rewarded with another goal, this time from David Vallorani. The current Beast all-time points leader took a pass from Matt Petgrave and fired it home to give the Beast a 2-0 lead at 13:29.

The Stingrays got on the board with a goal off the rebound from Max Novak. The forward was able to bang it home after the initial save was made by Beast netminder Alex Dubeau. After 20 minutes of play, Brampton had a 2-1 lead and were ahead in shots 9-7.

The second period saw some great chances for both clubs but both Alex Dubeau and the aforementioned Milner held the line and kept the score 2-1 in favour of Brampton. The shots after 40 minutes of play were 19-18 South Carolina.

The Beast brought the only offense of the third and final period, as Miles Gendron rushed the puck up the ice and fired a high shot that beat Milner. It was the insurance goal the Beast were looking for and gave them a 3-1 lead at 2:03.

That goal was all the Beast needed, as they finished the contest with a 3-1 win over the south leading Stingrays. Dubeau would capture his 14th win of the season and would make 27 saves. Milner would end the night with 28 of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Novak (SOC) 2) Gendron (BRA) 1) Dubeau (BRA) Brampton finished the night scoreless on three power play opportunities. South Carolina would finish scoreless as well. The Beast will continue their road swing with a game against the Jacksonville Icemen tomorrow night. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

