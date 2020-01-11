Toledo vs Red Wings in Winterfest Alumni Game

January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Toledo and Detroit. Two cities with rich hockey traditions. 11 Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with 11 minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Wednesday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Toledo Alumni Hockey Team will take on the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Team outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest presented by ProMedica.

Right now, the only way to guarantee seats for this event is through the purchase of an individual Winterfest ticket package, or through a Walleye/Mud Hens Game Plan Winterfest package.

Winterfest Field Package | $90

December 26 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-lower level

December 31 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-lower level

December 30 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket

Winterfest Club Package | $110

December 26 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-club level with access to the indoor club level concourse

December 31 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-club level with access to the indoor club level concourse

December 30 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket

For tickets, call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.ToledoWalleye.com/winterfest.

