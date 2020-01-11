Toledo vs Red Wings in Winterfest Alumni Game
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Toledo and Detroit. Two cities with rich hockey traditions. 11 Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with 11 minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Wednesday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The Toledo Alumni Hockey Team will take on the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Team outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest presented by ProMedica.
Right now, the only way to guarantee seats for this event is through the purchase of an individual Winterfest ticket package, or through a Walleye/Mud Hens Game Plan Winterfest package.
Winterfest Field Package | $90
December 26 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-lower level
December 31 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-lower level
December 30 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game ticket
Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket
Winterfest Club Package | $110
December 26 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-club level with access to the indoor club level concourse
December 31 Walleye Winterfest game ticket-club level with access to the indoor club level concourse
December 30 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Game ticket
Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket
For tickets, call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.ToledoWalleye.com/winterfest.
