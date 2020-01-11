Bobby Lynch Returns from AHL Manitoba

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Friday night that forward Bobby Lynch has been returned to the team from AHL Manitoba.

Lynch, 21, returns to Jacksonville where he has collected 12 points (6g, 6a) in 28 games played with the Icemen this season. Lynch made two appearances with the Moose in his first AHL call-up.

Lynch recorded a 53-point season last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-1, 173-pound forward compiled 76 points (30g, 46a) in 104 contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-2018. The Grand Blanc, MI native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

