Americans Look for Sweep against Kalamazoo

January 11, 2020





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, play the second of four home games in five nights, when they host the Kalamazoo Wings tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

The Allen Americans jumped on Kalamazoo early last night, but gave up a two-goal lead, and eventually needed overtime to get the win. Gabe Gagne who scored the game winner last night in the extra session, is tied for the league lead with 6, Game-Winning Goals.

Dereck Baribeau, who was assigned to Allen late yesterday by Minnesota (NHL), from Iowa (AHL), could get the start tonight against Kalamazoo. That brings the number of goalies on the current roster back to 3. Jake Paterson got the start and win last night. Paterson is tied for second in the ECHL with 14 wins.

Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, collected his 1,028th career coaching-win last night, passing John Brophy for second on the all-time wins list. Only Scotty Bowman (1,244), stands in the way of Martinson.

In his pregame interview on the Americans ECHL TV Broadcast last night, Steve Martinson said he expects Tyler Sheehy back in Allen before the ECHL All Star Classic. Sheehy remains in the American Hockey League with Iowa.

The Allen Event Center Box Office is open NOW for tickets. Tonight's game against Kalamazoo has a 7:05 pm puck drop.

