Goaltender Michael McNiven Loaned to Norfolk from AHL's Laval Rocket

January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today they have loaned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released goaltender, Danny Tirone.

Laval is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadians.

McNiven, 22, joins the Admirals after spending time with the Adirondack Thunder and Jacksonville Icemen this season. The Winnipeg, MB native played a combined 14 games with both clubs, winning seven games. Before being sent up to Laval, McNiven was tied for second ECHL with three shutouts.

"I see a guy that's very athletic," said Admirals assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "He's been a pro for three years now and is very confident. He single-handedly beat us at home earlier this year. It's an area we've needed to improve upon with Halverson's absence. Bringing in a guy like that with the experience and athleticism can certainly help, in hopes to turn this thing around."

The newest Admirals goaltender played in 30 games with Laval last season and one game with the Brampton Beast.

McNiven was on Ontario Hockey League (OHL) standout with the Owen Sound Attack, especially in 2016-17, when he led the league in goals-against-average (2.30) and shutouts (6). He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year and made the OHL First-All Star Team.

"I am really excited for this new challenge," said McNiven. "I am expecting to play as much as possible and help this team in the best way I can. Let's set the Scope on fire!"

The Admirals are in action tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears on Admirals Through The Decade Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm. The game can be seen on ECHL.TV and heard on the Admirals Radio Network. To purchase tickets, visit the ticket section at norfolkadmirals.com or visit the Scope Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.