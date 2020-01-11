Mavs Cooled off in Wichita, 4-0
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WICHITA, Ks. - The Kansas City Mavericks saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Wichita Thunder Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavericks were held scoreless in a game for just the second time this season. Now, the Mavericks head east to face the defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Period
-Chris Crane opened the scoring for Wichita 3:18 into regulation. Jason Salvaggio and Fabrizio Ricci assisted on the goal.
-Beau Starrett doubled the Thunder lead at the 6:30 mark, getting assists from Ostap Safin and Riley Weselowski.
-Wichita narrowly outshot the Mavericks in the first period, 6-5.
Second Period
-Shaq Merasty netted the Thunder's third goal of the game at 6:18 of the second. The assists went to Lane Bauer and Billy Exell.
-Teams were even in shots on goal, 6-6.
Third Period
-Safin extended the Thunder lead to 4-0 at the 8:50 mark of the third. Starrett and Spencer Dorowicz assisted on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks were held to a season-low with 16 shots.
-This was the second time the Mavericks were shutout this season and the first time they were shutout on the road.
-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and one-for-three on the penalty kill.
-Nick Schneider stopped 21 of 25 shots.
The Mavericks now make their longest trip of the season, traveling east all the way to Newfoundland to face defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Faceoff for both games will be 4:30 p.m. locally.
