Quenneville Strikes for Four against Former Team

January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Rapid City, SD - The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-9-6-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush, 5-2, on Friday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz and Darik Angeli scored the goals for the Cyclones, who see their two-game winning streak come to an end.

After the Rush took a 1-0 lead 2:26 in on a goal from former Cyclone Peter Quenneville , Cincinnati tied the game 44 seconds later when forward Brady Vail sent a feed from behind the goal line to Schultz, and he slammed the puck home to pull the Cyclones even, 1-1.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as at the 6:38 mark, Quenneville added one more, this time on the power play, to put Rapid City back up, 2-1.

The 2-1 Rush lead held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second Quenneville completed his hat trick just 2:48 into the frame to give Rapid City a 3-1 lead that remained into the third period.

Cincinnati counterpunched 6:45 into the third when Angeli brought the puck into the offensive zone, skated around the defense and lifted a backhander in past Rush goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to pull Cincinnati to within one once again, 3-2.

That is all the offense the Cyclones were able to muster, as Quenneville added one more midway through the frame, and forward Brennan Saulnier buried an empty-netter from his defensive zone to seal Rapid City's 5-2 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Rush, 34-27, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 in the loss. The teams wrap up their three-game series on Saturday night at 9:05pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.