Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa - January 11th, 2020

Utah Grizzlies (18-11-6) at Tulsa Oilers (15-20-3). BOK Center. Saturday January 11, 2020. 6:00 pm MST. Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

The Grizzlies continue the four game road trip tonight at BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers. It's the 5th season meeting between the clubs, with Utah winning 3 of the 4 meetings.

Despite a 3 game losing streak the Grizzlies have standings points in 14 of their last 17 games. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the league as they have allowed the fewest amount of goals in the Mountain division with 97, 5th best total in the league.

The Grizzlies are looking for a bounce back effort after being shut out 3-0 at Wichita last night. It was the first time they have been shut out since November 3rd vs Idaho. They will look to Ty Lewis and Griffen Molino, who are each tied for the team lead with 14 goals. Their teammate Tim McGauley leads the team with 42 points and leads the league in plus-minus at +29.

Forward Dalton Mills made his Grizzlies and league debut last night vs Wichita. He wore number 21 for Utah. He played with the Grizz in the preseason. He played both last season and this year with the SPHL's Quad City Storm.

Face-off for tonight's game is at 6:00 PM MST. You can stream the game live on ECHL.TV or by listening to Classic Country 1370. Follow the Utah Grizzlies on social media to stay up to date on all the action as well. Next home game will be on Friday, January 17th vs Wichita. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

