Jacksonville Selected as Host of 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Jacksonville Icemen, announced on Saturday the selection of Jacksonville as the host city for the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
The game will take place on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, and will also include the official induction ceremony of the 14th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as well as the All-Star Fan Fest. Ticket information and availability will be announced at a later date. For the first time, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will support a local non-profit organization as a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Kids Hope Alliance.
"The ECHL Board of Governors is proud to announce unanimous support to bring the All-Star Classic and its festivities to Jacksonville," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "In three seasons, Jacksonville has become one of the top organizations in the ECHL and certainly deserves the opportunity to be the host of this event."
The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 68 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 52 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.
The 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic will be the first time for Jacksonville to host this annual all-star game, which traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.
"We thank the ECHL for recognizing the tremendous support our fans have given us," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "It is truly an honor to host this event. We would also like to thank the continued support of Mayor Curry, the City of Jacksonville, and our arena's management team, ASM."
