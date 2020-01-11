Oilers Can't Capitalize on Fast Start, Fall to Kansas City

Tulsa Oilers left wing Danny Moyniham against the Kansas City Mavericks

TULSA, OK- The Oilers dropped their second-straight contest on Friday, losing to Kansas City 5-1 at the BOK Center.

Adam Pleskach opened the scoring early, deflecting Miles Liberati's point shot past Tyler Parsons 2:39 into the game. The goal put Pleskach in a three-way tie for the team lead in goals with 11, and the power-play tally gave Liberati nine points in his last eight outings. Kansas City's captain Rocco Carzo deflected a point shot from point-blank range, tying the game at 1-1 6:00 in. Former Oiler Terrance Amarosa walked down to the left circle, popping another past Olle Eriksson Ek, giving the Mavericks their eventual game-winning goal with 1:14 remaining in the opening period.

David Dziurzynski deposited his seventh of the season just 1:45 into the second period, extending the Kansas City lead to 3-1. Bryan Lemos walked into the slot 1:10 later and ripped a shot past Eriksson Ek, giving the Mavericks a 4-1 stranglehold on the game.

Rocco Carzo scored his second of the night in highlight-reel fashion, corralling a through pass from C.J. Eick before freezing and outwaiting Eriksson Ek to close out the scoring.

In total, Parsons stopped 33 of 34, cutting the seasons series to 3-2 in Tulsa's favor.

The Oilers look to bounce back against Utah at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night before closing out a three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 p.m. matinee matchup against Wichita on Sunday. As always, fans will be able to skate with the players after the conclusion of Sunday's game.

