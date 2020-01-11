Americans Win a Back and Forth Affair with Kalamazoo
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won a crazy game 6-4, against the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, on a big night for Gabe Gagne.
Gabe Gagne had the hat trick on Saturday night, his first of the season with his 20th, 21st and 22nd goals of the year. He had one of two power play goals for Allen. Stepan Falkovsky had the other. Allen was 2 for 7 with the man-advantage. Brett Pollock scored his 11th of the season and scored for the second night in a row. Alex Guptill added his 16th of the season.
Dereck Baribeau, who returned from Iowa this morning, got the start and the win for the Americans. He stopped 27 of 31 Kalamazoo shots.
"I felt good out there tonight," said Gabe Gagne. "I have a good shot and if you give me the opportunity, I'll take it. It's frustrating that we keep giving up leads, but the good thing is we have the team that can come back in any situation."
The Americans continue the homestand on Monday night against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com.
