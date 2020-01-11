Americans Dump Kalamazoo in Overtime

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night by a score of 3-2 in overtime at Allen Event Center.

Gabe Gagne ended the game in the extra session scoring his 19th goal of the season at the 1:15 mark. Gagne fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Kalamazoo goalie Jake Hildebrand.

"We let them back in the game tonight," said Gabe Gagne. "We jumped on them early, and then let off the gas. We didn't give a full effort tonight and that's disappointing."

Kalamazoo outshot Allen 39 to 34 for the game. Neither team scored on the power play going a combined 0 for 15. Allen as 0 for 7, while Kalamazoo was 0 for 8.

Nick Boka netted his first professional goal on Friday night, scoring shorthanded in the opening period. Brett Pollock, who returned from loan from San Diego (AHL), scored his 10th of the season.

The victory for Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, was the 1028th of his career, passing John Brophy for sole possession of second place on the all-time wins list.

The Allen Americans and Kalamazoo Wings resume their two-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - G. Gagne

2. ALN - N. Boka

3. KAL - J. Hildebrand

