Thunder Penalty Kill Shines in 4-2 Win over Mariners

Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam celebrates with defenseman Kelly Summers

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder picked up two points on the road with a 4-2 win in Portland over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night. Ara Nazarian, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Robbie Payne and Kelly Summers all scored a goal as the Thunder snapped their four-game winless skid.

Adirondack surrendered the first goal of the game just 4:15 in. Ryan Culkin's shot from the blue line was tipped by Will Pelletier and went off the post and in for his first of the season.

Thunder forward Ara Nazarian tied the game at 7:23 after Mike Szmatula broke up a pass in the neutral zone sending Nazarian on a 2-on-1. Nazarian took the puck himself and ripped a shot past Mariners' goaltender Francois Brassard for his sixth of the season.

Maine wasted no time regaining their lead. Just 16 seconds after Nazarian's strike, Dillan Fox's wrist shot beat McAdam 15th of the season. But the Thunder found the equalizer at 16:09. Nikita Popugaev set up Colby Sissons at the center point for a one-timer. Sissons' shot was redirected by Casey Pierro-Zabotel. The goal was Pierro-Zabotel's 18th of the season, which leads all Thunder players.

There was no scoring in the middle frame but the Thunder took their first lead of the night in the third period. Robbie Payne buried a rebound off of Brassard after James Henry set up Jake Linhart in front of the net. Payne's goal was his 11th of the season and the time of the goal was 5:23.

With the Mariners net empty and working on a 6-on-3 powerplay with 30 seconds to go, Thunder defenseman Kelly Summers cleared the puck off of the glass from behind his own net. The puck caromed off of the boards and into the vacated cage for his fifth of the season.

Eamon McAdam made 25 saves on 27 shots and the Thunder killed off all six Mariners powerplay opportunities to pick up two points.

The Thunder face the Maine Mariners in Glens Falls on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

