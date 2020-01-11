Growlers Halt the Railers 5-3, Earn 8th Straight Victory

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their overall winning streak to 8 straight games with a 5-3 victory over the Worcester Railers at the DCU Centre in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Newfoundland opened the scoring halfway through the first period as Trey Bradley jumped on a rebound to beat Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis. James Melindy drew an assist on the play in just his second game back after missing a number of games due to injury. The Growlers kept the pressure on the Railers the entire frame, outshooting them 12-8.

Early in the second period Growlers forward Aaron Luchuk was dragged down on a breakaway and collided hard with the Railers goalpost, after shaking off the spill Luchuk made good on the ensuing penalty shot to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead just 25 seconds into the period.

Trey Bradley added his second goal of the game at 8:12 into the second and Giorgio Estephan added another 4 minutes later to give the Growlers a 4-0 lead. The Railers managed 10 shots on net in the second, all were turned aside by Angus Redmond.

The Growlers kept their foot on the gas early in the third period, Zach O'Brien tipped in a blast from Micheal Kapla to extend the Growlers lead to 5, ten minutes into the final frame.

The Railers snatched Angus Redmond's shutout bid away from him with 4:26 left in the game as Nic Pierog lifted the puck over his pad while the Railers were the powerplay. Barry Almeida and Arnaud Durandeau added late goals for the Railers but the Growlers hung on to win their eighth straight game, 5-3.

Quick Hits

Trey Bradley notched 2 goals

James Melindy and Michael Kapla each recorded two assists

The three stars were 3 - N. Pierog (WOR), 2 - M. Kapla (NFL) and 1 - T. Bradley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers travel back to Maine to take on the Mariners tomorrow afternoon to complete their three-game in three-day road trip. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Listen live on ECHL.TV or tune into the Growlers internet radio broadcast at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

