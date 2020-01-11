Growlers Halt the Railers 5-3, Earn 8th Straight Victory
January 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their overall winning streak to 8 straight games with a 5-3 victory over the Worcester Railers at the DCU Centre in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Newfoundland opened the scoring halfway through the first period as Trey Bradley jumped on a rebound to beat Railers goalie Evan Buitenhuis. James Melindy drew an assist on the play in just his second game back after missing a number of games due to injury. The Growlers kept the pressure on the Railers the entire frame, outshooting them 12-8.
Early in the second period Growlers forward Aaron Luchuk was dragged down on a breakaway and collided hard with the Railers goalpost, after shaking off the spill Luchuk made good on the ensuing penalty shot to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead just 25 seconds into the period.
Trey Bradley added his second goal of the game at 8:12 into the second and Giorgio Estephan added another 4 minutes later to give the Growlers a 4-0 lead. The Railers managed 10 shots on net in the second, all were turned aside by Angus Redmond.
The Growlers kept their foot on the gas early in the third period, Zach O'Brien tipped in a blast from Micheal Kapla to extend the Growlers lead to 5, ten minutes into the final frame.
The Railers snatched Angus Redmond's shutout bid away from him with 4:26 left in the game as Nic Pierog lifted the puck over his pad while the Railers were the powerplay. Barry Almeida and Arnaud Durandeau added late goals for the Railers but the Growlers hung on to win their eighth straight game, 5-3.
Quick Hits
Trey Bradley notched 2 goals
James Melindy and Michael Kapla each recorded two assists
The three stars were 3 - N. Pierog (WOR), 2 - M. Kapla (NFL) and 1 - T. Bradley (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers travel back to Maine to take on the Mariners tomorrow afternoon to complete their three-game in three-day road trip. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Listen live on ECHL.TV or tune into the Growlers internet radio broadcast at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (25-10-0-0) at Worcester Railers (17-15-0-1)
Saturday, January 11th - DCU Centre - Worcester, Massachusetts
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
1 - 0 1 1st NFL 11:04 T. Bradley (7) M. Kapla, J. Melindy V 13 14 17 36 43 H 2 9 13 51 72
2 - 0 2 2nd NFL 0:25 A. Luchuk (13) PS V 26 H
3 - 0 3 2nd NFL 8:12 T. Bradley (8) J. Brazeau, S. Sapego V 6 8 13 14 17 H 2 4 19 24 61
4 - 0 4 2nd NFL 12:11 G. Estephan (15) R. Woods, D. Vander Esch V 6 8 13 29 45 H 9 15 26 27 28
5 - 0 5 3rd NFL 9:40 Z. O'Brien (11) M. Kapla, J. Melindy V 9 10 22 36 43 H 18 26 27 28 74
5 - 1 6 3rd WOR 15:34 N. Pierog (15) A. Durandeau, S. Walsh PP V 3 14 21 27 H 18 26 27 61 74
5 - 2 7 3rd WOR 16:57 B. Almeida (10) R. MacKinnon, I. Chukarov PP V 26 29 36 43 H 4 13 19 24 72
5 - 3 8 3rd WOR 19:02 A. Durandeau (1) B. Thomson, S. Walsh V 26 27 29 36 43 H 4 18 26 27 28
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2020
- Three Millionth Fan Highlights Nickelodeon Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Sweeps Two Game Series with the Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Thompson Stymies 'Blades to Lead Stingrays to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Storm Troopers Power Past the Railers 5-3 - Worcester Railers HC
- Thompson Shines as Rays Sink Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Halt the Railers 5-3, Earn 8th Straight Victory - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Defeat Mariners for First Time in Seven Meetings - Maine Mariners
- IceMen & City of Jacksonville to Host the 2021 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic - Jacksonville IceMen
- Thunder Penalty Kill Shines in 4-2 Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacksonville Selected as Host of 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Toledo vs Red Wings in Winterfest Alumni Game - Toledo Walleye
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Rapid City Rush - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mercier's Hat Trick Propels IceMen to 7-3 Win over Atlanta - Jacksonville IceMen
- Bobby Lynch Returns from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Look for Sweep against Kalamazoo - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa - January 11th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Goaltender Michael McNiven Loaned to Norfolk from AHL's Laval Rocket - Norfolk Admirals
- D Eric Knodel Recalled by Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Oilers Can't Capitalize on Fast Start, Fall to Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Dump Kalamazoo in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Grizz Shut out in Wichita 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Beast Conquer Lowcountry in Anastas' Return - Brampton Beast
- Windsor's Third Shutout Gives Solar Bears 5-0 Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Quenneville Strikes for Four against Former Team - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Halt the Railers 5-3, Earn 8th Straight Victory
- Growlers Battle Harsh Travel and Hold off the Mariners 3-2
- Toronto Marlies Sign Growlers Goaltender Parker Gahagen to AHL Contract
- Growlers Weekend Preview: Growlers VS Maine & Worcester
- Marlies Recall Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Growlers